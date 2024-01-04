Saoirse Ronan was allegedly offered Florence Pugh's MCU role of Yelena Belova.

Florence Pugh's role of Yelena Belova in the MCU nearly went to another Oscar nominee and Little Women co-star, Saoirse Ronan.

Lady Bird nearly MCU bound?

In a new episode of The Town podcast with Matthew Belloni and Justin Kroll, it was revealed that Ronan was allegedly offered the role of Yelena. The role ultimately went to Pugh, an accomplished actress in her own right.

“Marvel has not been her cup of tea and [she] was not interested,” Kroll revealed of Ronan's thoughts on the Yelena character.

For Ronan, she has stayed away from large franchises. Instead, she has opted to star in dramas and films from autuers like Wes Anderson and Greta Gerwig. In fact, she is likely most associated with her roles in Gerwig's films. Ronan starred in Gerwig's solo directorial debut, Lady Bird. Two years later, she starred in Little Women.

Saoirse Ronan, 29, has already garnered several Oscar nominations. She has four to her name for her performances in Atonement, Brooklyn, Lady Bird, and Little Women.

Florence Pugh has also varied her roles, going from blockbusters to small indie films. She starred alongside Ronan in Gerwig's Little Women, landing a Best Supporting Actress for her performance in it. Pugh is also known for her roles in Lady Macbeth, Don't Worry Darling, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, The Wonder, and Oppenheimer.

In 2021, Pugh made her MCU debut. She starred as Yelena Belova in the Black Widow prequel film. It won't be a one-off appearance, though, as Pugh will return in Thunderbolts.

Last year, Pugh also starred in A Good Person from Zach Braff. She also voiced a role in the English dub of The Boy and the Heron. Coming up, she will star in Dune: Part Two as Princess Irulan.