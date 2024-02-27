Denis Villeneuve has given a positive update regarding his Dune: Messiah script.
It's no secret that the Arrival filmmaker is working on a third film in the franchise. However, he admits that he may need a cooldown period, even if Messiah is almost written.
“I agreed to make Part One and Part Two back to back and now I think I will need to digest this experience and I want to come back with a strong screenplay,” Villeneuve told The Hollywood Reporter. “It's almost done but it needs work, a bit, now.”
This is similar to what Villeneuve told ANC News about Dune: Messiah's progress. He told the outlet, “We are writing [Messiah], and when the screenplay [is] ready, we will go back to shooting. But that might take a while.”
Dune: Part Two
Denis Villeneuve's career has been taken over by Frank Herbert's classic sci-fi novel. He first gained notoriety as a filmmaker for his films Prisoners, Enemy, and Sicario. After Sicario, he began making epic sci-fi films like Arrival and Blade Runner 2049.
His first Dune film was released in 2021 and adapted the first half of Herbert's novel. The film was released during the pandemic, so Warner Bros released it in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously. It still grossed over $430 million worldwide at the box office.
Timothée Chalamet leads the films as Paul Atreides. His rise to power is chronicled throughout the two epic films. The likes of Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, and Stellan Skarsgård star in both films. Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, and Christopher Walken star in the sequel film.