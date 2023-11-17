Dune: Part Two has gotten yet another release date change and will now open two weeks earlier than expected on March 1, 2024.

Switching dates (again)

Warner Bros (per Deadline) announced that Dune: Part Two will now open two weeks earlier than expected on March 1, 2024. The film was originally slated for an October 20, 2023 release date before moving to November 17, 2023. It was then pulled up to November 3, 2023, before being pushed to March 15, 2024.

The previous change to 2024 was due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. Per the strike's guidelines, actors couldn't promote their struck projects. That meant that the Dune: Part Two press tour wouldn't be able to feature the likes of Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, and more.

While not a huge change, fans can now see the long-awaited sequel two weeks sooner. The first film was directed by Denis Villeneuve and adapted half of Frank Herbert's classic sci-fi novel. Despite being released amid the pandemic and being released on the then-HBO Max, the film grossed over $400 million at the box office.

Dune was nominated for 10 Oscars in 2022, winning six. These wins included Best Original Score for Hans Zimmer and Best Visual Effects.

In the sequel, Paul Atreides (Chalamet) continues his rise to power. He is now with Chani (Zendaya) and the Freman and seeks revenge against those who tore his family apart. Returning in the sequel are Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård, and Javier Bardem.

Making their franchise debuts in the sequel are Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Léa Seydoux, and Christopher Walken. Souheila Yacoub and Tim Blake Nelson will also appear in the sequel.

Dune: Part Two will be released on March 1, 2024.