Paramount+ is quietly a sneaky good streaming service. With the entire Scream franchise on there and even a new Sylvester Stallone reality show, there’s a little bit of everything on there.

Paramount+ Originals, exclusives, and premieres coming in May 2023

May 2

Thalia’s Mixtape: El Soundtrack de mi Vida

King Charles: The Boy Who Walked Alone

May 5

Death’s Roulette

May 12

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (Season 8)

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked (Season 5)

May 17

The Family Stallone

New series coming to Paramount+ May 2023

May 3

The Tiny Chef Show (Season 1)

May 7

VICE (Season 4)

May 17

Blue’s Clues & You! (Season 3)

Breaking the Sound Barrier

May 18

The Best of KG Certified (Season 1)

May 19

Ghosts of Beirut (Season 1)

May 23

Rosie’s Theatre Kids

Afghan Dreamers

The Fire That Took Her

May 24

Inside the Factory (Seasons 1-2)

Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness (Season 1)

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (Season 10)

Ten Steps to Disaster (Season 1)

May 31

Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders (Season 16)

George Michael – A Different Story

George Michael – Freedom Uncut

George Michael – Live in London

MTV Floribama Shore (Season 4)

Siesta Key (Season 4)

New movies coming to Paramount+ in May 2023

May 1

Attack the Block

Babel

Barefoot

Bend It Like Beckham

Cast Away

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1958)

Claws Of Steel (“Wong Fei-Hung Chi Tit Gai Dau Neung Gung”)

Cold Mountain

Coneheads

Date Night

Dead Poets Society

Dr. Wai: The Scripture With No Words (Mo Him Wong)

Dragon Lord

Dragons Forever

Failure to Launch

Forrest Gump

Fresh

Gone in 60 Seconds

Gunfight At The O.K. Corral

Guys and Dolls (1955)

Hamburger Hill

Hardball

He Got Game

Hoffa

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)

Jackie Chan’s Project A

Jackie Chan’s Project A2 (A Gai Waak Juk Jaap)

King Arthur (2004)

Kinky Boots (2005)

Licence to Kill

Little Women (1949)

Losing Isaiah

Mean Girls

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Moneyball

Nicholas Nickleby

Patriot Games

School of Rock

Shaolin Soccer

Something Wild

Son of Rambow

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Tell

The Aviator

The Birdcage (1996)

The Blind Swordsman: Zatoichi

The Crow

The Heartbreak Kid

The Joy Luck Club

The Other Guys

The Quiet Man

The Shootist

The Sum of All Fears

The Way Of The Dragon

Tiger Cage

Tiger Cage II

Titanic

Tombstone

True Lies

West Side Story (1961)

What’s the Worst That Could Happen?

While You Were Sleeping

Zu: Warriors from the Magic Mountain

May 16

Three Thousand Years of Longing

May 28

Top Five

May 30

WifeLike

May 31

The Tidal Zone SpongeBob Universe Special

Sports coming to Paramount

May 6

NWSL – Washington Spirit vs. San Diego Wave FC

AFC Champions League Final Leg 2 – Urawa Red Diamonds vs. Al Hilal

May 6-7

PGA Tour – Wells Fargo Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)

May 7

World of Outlaws: The Good, the Young, and the Dirty

Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol – River Plate vs. Boca Juniors

May 9

UEFA Champions League Semifinal Leg 1 – Real Madrid vs. Manchester City

May 10

UEFA Champions League Semifinal Leg 1 – Milan vs. Inter

May 11

UEFA Europa League & Europa Conference League Semifinals Leg 1

May 13

NWSL – Angel City FC vs. Washington Spirit

SailGP Season 3 Grand Final

Golf Journeys: A Celebration of PGA Professionals

May 13-14

PGA Tour – AT&T Byron Nelson (Third and Final Round Coverage)

May 14

PBR World Finals

PGA Championship Preview

May 16

UEFA Champions League Semifinal Leg 2 – Inter vs. Milan

May 17

UEFA Champions League Semifinal Leg 2– Manchester City vs. Real Madrid

Last Day of Barclays Women’s Super League – Everton vs. Arsenal

May 18

UEFA Europa League & Europa Conference League Semifinals Leg 2

May 20-21

PGA Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)

May 21

PBR World Finals

May 24

Coppa Italia Final

May 26

NWSL – San Diego Wave FC vs. Portland Thorns FC

May 27

WNBA – Connecticut Sun @ New York Liberty

May 27-28

Charles Schwab Challenge (Third and Final Round Coverage)

May 28

World’s Strongest Man

PGA Tour Originals: One Shot Away

May 31

NWSL – San Diego Wave FC vs. OL Reign

Throughout May

Italy’s Serie A competition

NWSL competition

Barclays Women’s Super League competition

Scottish Professional Football League competition

Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition

Campeonato Brasileirão Série A competition

Combate Global competition