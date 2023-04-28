Paramount+ is quietly a sneaky good streaming service. With the entire Scream franchise on there and even a new Sylvester Stallone reality show, there’s a little bit of everything on there.
Paramount+ Originals, exclusives, and premieres coming in May 2023
May 2
Thalia’s Mixtape: El Soundtrack de mi Vida
King Charles: The Boy Who Walked Alone
May 5
Death’s Roulette
May 12
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (Season 8)
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked (Season 5)
May 17
The Family Stallone
New series coming to Paramount+ May 2023
May 3
The Tiny Chef Show (Season 1)
May 7
VICE (Season 4)
May 17
Blue’s Clues & You! (Season 3)
Breaking the Sound Barrier
May 18
The Best of KG Certified (Season 1)
May 19
Ghosts of Beirut (Season 1)
May 23
Rosie’s Theatre Kids
Afghan Dreamers
The Fire That Took Her
May 24
Inside the Factory (Seasons 1-2)
Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness (Season 1)
Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (Season 10)
Ten Steps to Disaster (Season 1)
May 31
Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders (Season 16)
George Michael – A Different Story
George Michael – Freedom Uncut
George Michael – Live in London
MTV Floribama Shore (Season 4)
Siesta Key (Season 4)
New movies coming to Paramount+ in May 2023
May 1
Attack the Block
Babel
Barefoot
Bend It Like Beckham
Cast Away
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1958)
Claws Of Steel (“Wong Fei-Hung Chi Tit Gai Dau Neung Gung”)
Cold Mountain
Coneheads
Date Night
Dead Poets Society
Dr. Wai: The Scripture With No Words (Mo Him Wong)
Dragon Lord
Dragons Forever
Failure to Launch
Forrest Gump
Fresh
Gone in 60 Seconds
Gunfight At The O.K. Corral
Guys and Dolls (1955)
Hamburger Hill
Hardball
He Got Game
Hoffa
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)
Jackie Chan’s Project A
Jackie Chan’s Project A2 (A Gai Waak Juk Jaap)
King Arthur (2004)
Kinky Boots (2005)
Licence to Kill
Little Women (1949)
Losing Isaiah
Mean Girls
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible III
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
Moneyball
Nicholas Nickleby
Patriot Games
School of Rock
Shaolin Soccer
Something Wild
Son of Rambow
Tell
The Aviator
The Birdcage (1996)
The Blind Swordsman: Zatoichi
The Crow
The Heartbreak Kid
The Joy Luck Club
The Other Guys
The Quiet Man
The Shootist
The Sum of All Fears
The Way Of The Dragon
Tiger Cage
Tiger Cage II
Titanic
Tombstone
True Lies
West Side Story (1961)
What’s the Worst That Could Happen?
While You Were Sleeping
Zu: Warriors from the Magic Mountain
May 16
Three Thousand Years of Longing
May 28
Top Five
May 30
WifeLike
May 31
The Tidal Zone SpongeBob Universe Special
Sports coming to Paramount
May 6
NWSL – Washington Spirit vs. San Diego Wave FC
AFC Champions League Final Leg 2 – Urawa Red Diamonds vs. Al Hilal
May 6-7
PGA Tour – Wells Fargo Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)
May 7
World of Outlaws: The Good, the Young, and the Dirty
Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol – River Plate vs. Boca Juniors
May 9
UEFA Champions League Semifinal Leg 1 – Real Madrid vs. Manchester City
May 10
UEFA Champions League Semifinal Leg 1 – Milan vs. Inter
May 11
UEFA Europa League & Europa Conference League Semifinals Leg 1
May 13
NWSL – Angel City FC vs. Washington Spirit
SailGP Season 3 Grand Final
Golf Journeys: A Celebration of PGA Professionals
May 13-14
PGA Tour – AT&T Byron Nelson (Third and Final Round Coverage)
May 14
PBR World Finals
PGA Championship Preview
May 16
UEFA Champions League Semifinal Leg 2 – Inter vs. Milan
May 17
UEFA Champions League Semifinal Leg 2– Manchester City vs. Real Madrid
Last Day of Barclays Women’s Super League – Everton vs. Arsenal
May 18
UEFA Europa League & Europa Conference League Semifinals Leg 2
May 20-21
PGA Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)
May 21
PBR World Finals
May 24
Coppa Italia Final
May 26
NWSL – San Diego Wave FC vs. Portland Thorns FC
May 27
WNBA – Connecticut Sun @ New York Liberty
May 27-28
Charles Schwab Challenge (Third and Final Round Coverage)
May 28
World’s Strongest Man
PGA Tour Originals: One Shot Away
May 31
NWSL – San Diego Wave FC vs. OL Reign
Throughout May
Italy’s Serie A competition
NWSL competition
Barclays Women’s Super League competition
Scottish Professional Football League competition
Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition
Campeonato Brasileirão Série A competition
Combate Global competition