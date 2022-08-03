Dustin Poirier, Michael Chandler set for battle as UFC 281 headliners

UFC 281 will bring MMA fans a major treat as two of the best lightweight fighters in the world are reportedly “close” to finalizing a fight agreement. No. 2 lightweight Dustin Poirier and No. 5 Michael Chandler are in the final stages of agreeing to be one of the headlining fights at UFC 281, which will take place on November 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, according to Ariel Helwani.

Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler is close to being finalized for UFC 281 on Nov. 12 at MSG. @arielhelwani breaks the news on #TheMMAHour. — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) August 3, 2022

Helwani reported on Wednesday on The MMA Hour that the fight was “close” and “likely” to be agreed upon. It’s a matchup that makes sense given the fighters’ ranks in the lightweight division, as well as the recent back-and-forth between the two UFC stars via social media.

Poirier recently said he thinks he’d be a “dangerous fight” for Chandler, citing his opponent’s losses against the likes of Tony Ferguson and Charles Oliveira.

Speaking on The Fight With Teddy Atlas podcast in June, Poirier said: “I’m a dangerous fight for him. I think I’m a clean puncher, accurate,” said Poirier. “He called out Conor [McGregor], I think Conor is a dangerous fight for him, too. I’m not saying Chandler’s chinny or anything, but he gets hurt in a lot of his fights, and guys like Conor, they can punch.”

“If you’re getting hurt by Tony Ferguson and dropped by [Charles] Oliveira, guys like me, guys like Conor, if we touch your chin, it’s gonna be bad,” added Poirier.

Chandler clapped back to those comments on social media, and the two were later seen in a rather heated exchange while in attendance at UFC 276.

All of that has set the stage for what should be highly entertaining showdown at UFC 281 in November. Expect much more trash talk to be exchanged between the two UFC stars in the coming months as they build up the suspense towards their battle in the octagon.