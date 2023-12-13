Dwayne Johnson will go from WWE star to MMA star in new film from Benny Safdie.

Dwayne Johnson has found a new role. The former WWE Champion will transition to the Octagon and play UFC fighter Mark Kerr in a new A24 film from Benny Safdie.

WWE-to-UFC

On December 13, A24 announced the casting of Johnson in the new film, The Smashing Machine. The film is a biopic of Kerr's career being directed by one-half of the Safdie Brothers, Benny.

There is a documentary from HBO that aired in 2002 with the same title. It followed Kerr's career and rise in the fighting world. A24 will finance The Smashing Machine. Johnson will be a producer via his Seven Bucks Productions (with Dany Garcia). Safdie's Out for the Count company will produce, as well as Eli Bush and David Koplan.

“Dwayne and Benny are singular talents, and their shared vision for Mark's inspiring story is electrifying,” Noah Sacco of A24 said (via The Hollywood Reporter). “We are deeply honored to have their trust as collaborators in bringing this incredibly special project to life.”

Mark Kerr is a two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion. He has a record of 15-11-1 throughout his MMA career.

Benny Safdie is known for his work with his brother, Josh. The two have directed films including Good Time and Uncut Gems. Benny also acts, most recently starring in Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.

After his WWE career, Dwayne Johnson seamlessly transitioned to Hollywood. He has become one of the world's biggest stars and has starred in various franchises. Recently, he starred in the DCU's Black Adam film, as well as DC League of Super-Pets.