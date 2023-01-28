Dwayne Johnson is an American-Samoan movie star and one of the best pro wrestlers in the history of the industry. His seamless tradition from a WWE star into a true worldwide movie star and one of the most recognizable faces in the world has been mesmerizing to watch. He has starred in such movies as Fast and Furious, Jumanji, and Get Smart. Overall, the Rock, as he is known colloquially, has been one of the most successful people in the entire world. He also shared that success with others in his life. His family, of course, but also his life partners. Let’s take a gander at Dwayne Johnson’s wife, Lauren Hashian.

Dwayne Johnson’s Wife: Lauren Hashian

This is actually the second wife of Dwayne Johnson. He was married from 1997 until 2008 to Dany Garcia, a world-famous female bodybuilder. Now, he is married to singer Lauren Hashian, who he met on the set of the 2006 movie The Game Plan. Despite the Rock being still officially married to Garcia until 2008, according to People magazine, the pair that is now married, Lauren and Dwayne, started dating in 2007. Now, they have two beautiful kids together and they are building a great life together, with Lauren creating music and taking care of the kids, while Johnson keeps starring in box office smash hits. However, let’s look at where Lauren Hashian comes from and what she did before meeting her now-husband.

She was born on the 8th of September, 1984, in Lynwood, Massachusetts. Lauren has been surrounded by some sort of fame from her birth, as her father was the drummer of the band Boston. Her mother, on the other hand, according to The Famous People, was a Dallas Playboy Club Bunny. One of the most important people in her life is her sister, Aja, with whom she usually collaborates in her music. Rather than going to college and pursuing a degree, Lauren was inspired by her father and took an interest in music early. While she is not a household name, her music was fairly successful commercially and she has been publishing music independently for a while now.

When it comes to the day the duo met, it is unclear, but what is known is that it was on the set of The Game Plan, which was filmed in 2006. At first, due to the marriage of Dwayne Johnson, any kind of relationship was impossible. Yet, there was a fire kindling there, so after Johnson separated from his first wife, Dany Garcia, it was time for these two lovebirds to start building their own nest. However, they kept the relationship private for a very long time, as the first time they appeared on the red carpet together was in 2013. Still, during an interview with People magazine in 2012, the Rock did acknowledge the relationship with the singer. As a matter of fact, he even went into his feelings about the relationship and how he feels. Johnson had this to say:

I was so fortunate to have fallen in love once. To fall in love again? That’s a hard thing to do twice in the position I’m in. I’m one lucky son of a b—-.

While his choice of words could have been cleaner, it is clear that the Rock could not be happier he found a girl like Lauren Hashian. After a couple of years of dating, it was finally time for the couple to create a family for themselves

On the 16th of December, 2015, the couple brought their first child to the world, a daughter named Jasmine. Dwayne Johnson had a child with his previous wife, his first daughter Simone, but this was the first child for the couple. Their second daughter, Johnson’s third, came into this world on the 17th of April, 2018. However, at the time, the couple was not officially married. Just a year after their second child together was born, in August of 2019, the duo had a private ceremony in Hawaii and finally tied the knot. Since then, they were nothing but happy, continuously sharing cute family photos and spending every possible moment together.

As for Lauren, she made the ultimate sacrifice for the entire family. When their second daughter was born, Lauren Hashian decided to become a full-time mother and take a hiatus from her music career. It is really admirable that a person can let go of a passion that they held since childhood simply to be the best possible mother to her children, and that is where true character and personality show. It is beyond clear that Dwayne Johnson found a real one in Lauren Hashian.

This is all the information we have on Dwayne Johnson’s wife, Lauren Hashian.