A new report on EA Sports College Football surfaced recently, noting possible details with School Uniforms and Helmets in game. EA Sports College Football is currently on track to meet a 2024 release following a dropped lawsuit from The Brandr Group and OneTeam Partners. With the legal battle out of the way, we can finally focus on more details surrounding the game.

Report Emerges With Details On EA Sports College Football Uniforms & Helmets

According to multiple email threads I've inspected, EA has asked for helmet and uniform assets in four categories. I haven't seen specific uniform designs for a ton of schools, but every school I have seen has submitted more than two uniform combinations: pic.twitter.com/fz37ZVROQt — Matt Brown (@MattBrownEP) December 6, 2023

According to Matt Brown of Extra Points, EA reportedly requested four categories of helmet and uniform assets:

Tier 1 – Must Haves

Tier 2 – Rotational Pieces or alt helmets we [EA Sports] consider very high priority

Tier 3 – Mostly includes throwbacks/one-offs/alt helmets

Tier 4 – Likely won't include on release but could consider including future DLC

Unlisted – Not likely to appear in-game

It seems that most, if not, all schools in the game should feature at least two uniforms. However, expect some teams, like the Oregon Ducks, to receive a few more options than say, the Scranton Huskies. Additionally, the tiers suggest the priority in which these uniforms are developed. Therefore, “must haves” likely equates to standard home and away uniforms.

Overall, Brown believes “The level of detail with the uniforms extends beyond what I [Brown] originally thought.” Supposedly, some of the details include Bowl patches, collar design updates, captains patches, and more. Additionally, he reports that “EA has also asked for shots of campus icons, crowds, historical images, etc…that could potentially be used as backgrounds for loading screens.”

Therefore, if Michigan is your favorite team, expect to see the stadium, campus, crowds, and atmosphere to closely replicate the real deal. If true, this would already mark a great stat for the upcoming title. Brown also reported earlier in the year that Dynasty Mode is returning, and will be the “Flagship game mode” for College Football. If both reports hold true, it should leave several NCAA Football fans excited.

To be honest, our only concern is what engine they plan to develop College Football on. In our experience, we feel the Frostbite Engine doesn't really match with sports titles like Madden or FC. However, perhaps EA Sports will find a way to make things work with their first College Football game in over 10 years.

EA Sports College Football is set to release in 2024.

