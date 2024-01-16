Although we take the information with a grain of salt, it would certainly fall within the time table of the release.

We didn't get the EA Sports College football announcement we deserved during the CFP National Championship. However, it seems one source believes he knows the release date for the upcoming title. Although we take the information with a grain of salt, it would certainly fall within the time table of the release. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

Rumor – EA Sports College Football Reportedly Releasing on July 12th, 2024

🚨SOURCES: EA Sports College Football planned to launch on July 12, 2024🚨 pic.twitter.com/dnEW9hJuGq — David Waters – Gators Breakdown (@GatorDave_SEC) January 16, 2024

According to Davis Waters, creator and host of the Gators Breakdown Podcast, posted on X what he believed is the EA Sports College Football release Date. According to his sources, EA Sports College Football will release on Friday, July 12th. However, we caution viewers pause before celebrating.

We take this with a grain of salt for two reasons. One, with a no-show at the Championship game, we didn't expect any news of the game until February or later. Secondly, we only really trust announcements from EA Sport themselves. However, we also do believe Matt Brown of Extra Point, who has actually spoken to sources close to the development of the game, giving him more credibility. Additionally, Brown also didn't expect an announcement at the CFP Finale.

All that said, we trust EA Sports first and foremost. So anything you hear now might be changed later on.

However, Waters also said not to expect anything, so we want to give him credit as well. Nevertheless, we still recommend waiting for an official announcement from EA Sports. In due time, the developer will definitely make an announcement regarding the release date. After just battling a legal battle over athlete compensation, EA Sports still has enough work on their hands to keep them busy from making an announcement.

Waters is even prepared for any backlash should his rumor be false. We just hope he's right (but don't go after the man if he's wrong, okay?).

If true, a July 12th release date seems a tad early. Madden 24 released in mid-august, roughly two weeks before regular season began. The official NCAAF 2024 season begins in late August. We believe EA Sports would likely release the game in late June or early August, closer to the actual season.

Regardless, we all just want to see some EA Sports College Football news. Between a possible return to Dynasty Mode, and a plethora of Uniform combos, the options seem endless. It's just up to EA Sports to make a good Football game for once.

