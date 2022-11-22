Published November 22, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The new EA Sports College Football game’s release date has been moved to the summer of 2024, per ESPN. The game is highly anticipated, but EA wants to make sure that the game is up to standard. The 2024 edition will be the first EA Sports College Football release since 2014.

EA Sports College Football release date: Summer 2024

“That’s the best date for us to bring the game that we think is going to meet or exceed our player expectations,” EA Sports vice president Daryl Holt said, via ESPN. “And cover the breadth and scale of what we want in the game. We’re trying to build a very immersive college football experience.”

Creating a college sports game is much different than a professional one. For example, Madden is focused on NFL-based teams. But the EA College Football game has no shortage of schools in various different conferences. Fortunately, ESPN reports that EA has secured the rights to 10 FBS conferences and the College Football Playoff.

Holt discussed the potential of even more teams joining in the future.

“We expect more will join, but we can only commit to what we have got in the hopper right now,” Holt said. “And we’ll have more information to share as we move forward along that evolving landscape. But we’ll put as many schools as we possibly can put into the game.”

The exact EA Sports College Football release date has yet to be announced, but fans can expect it to be available sometime during the summer of 2024.