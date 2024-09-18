The EA Sports WRC 2024 Season Expansion Release Date Arrives soon, bringing a whole new wave of content for fans of the game to enjoy. Between new cars, new locations, new liveries and crews, and much more, the 2024 Season Expansion offers plenty of reason to come back and hit the road in WRC. Therefore, let’s take a look at the WRC 2024 Season Expansion Release Date.

EA Sports WRC Season Expansion Release Date

The EA Sports WRC 2024 Season Expansion begins on Tuesday, October 8th, starting with the Locations & Car Content Pack. Then, we’ll see more content released throughout the Expansion. Overall, here’s a general rundown of each date and pack that comes with:

October 8th – Locations & Car Content Pack

– Locations & Car Content Pack Winter 2024 – Le Maestros Content Pack

– Le Maestros Content Pack Spring 2025 – Hard Chargers Content Pack

Although you can purchase these packs separately, the 2024 Expansion Pass offers all three DLCs in one bundle. At the time of writing, we do not know the price of each DLC, or the price of the Expansion itself.

WRC 2024 Locations & Car Content Pack Details

Overall, the Locations & Car Content Pack adds two new locations and five new cars in WRC:

Locations Tet Rally Latvia Orlen 80th Rally Poland

WRC Cars: Ford Puma Rally1 HYBRID ’24 Hyundai i20 N Rally1 HYBRID ’24 Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 HYBRID ’24

WRC2 Cars: Toyota GR Yaris Rally2

Junior WRC: Ford Fiesta Rally3 Evo



Additionally, this content pack adds over 50 new liveries along with their respective crew members. Furthermore, the liveries are available on all new cars, along with several WRC2 cars in the base game.

You can use all 52 crews as drivable pairings in Championship Mode. And they’ll appear as opponents across other modes like Moments, Quick Play, and Career.

Le Maestros Content Pack Details – WRC 2024 Expansion

In Winter 2024, the Le Maestros Content Pack will release, adding two new routes to:

Rallye Monte Carlo: Brianconnet (14.55km)

Vodafone Rally de Portugal (11.18km)

The developers plan to add more content to this Pack, with more info coming at a later time.

Hard Chargers Content Pack Details – WRC 2024 Expansion

Overall like Le Maestros, the Hard Chargers Content Pack comes with two new routes to base game locations:

Rally Sweden – Umea (10.08km) & Umea Sprint (5.16km)

EKO Acropolis Rally Greece – Harvati (14.42km)

And also like Le Maestros, the developers plan to release more info prior to the DLC’s launch.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the EA Sports WRC 2024 Season Expansion Release Date. We look forward to seeing more content for the game one year after its official launch.

