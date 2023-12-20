The issue seems to make Career mode almost unplayable

EA Sports WRC Developer Codemasters released some information regarding a Career Mode Crash and AI performance in the game. According to several players, an issue with Career Mode is causing the game to crash, while AI performance seems to be inconsistent. Overall, the former issue seems to make Career mode almost unplayable, while the AI issue just makes things worse.

WRC Hotfix To Address Career Mode Crash, AI Performance Coming Soon

Hello #EASPORTSWRC players, Please see below for some information regarding recent Career Mode crashes & AI performance issues. We plan to release a hotfix as soon as possible. 📙 More info: https://t.co/0pi0hVeNYV pic.twitter.com/BKfbOecAUb — EA SPORTS WRC (@EASPORTSWRC) December 19, 2023

In a recent post from the developers on their social channels, the developers said:

“Following the v.1.4.0 update to EA Sports WRC, and unforeseen issue with Career Mode has occurred that is affecting a large number of players. We are currently investigating and working on a hotfix that will be released as soon as possible. This hotfix is also expected to resolve the commonly reported issue surrounding inconsistent AI performance when resuming an active Event.”

Overall, the developer hopes to release a hotfix for all platforms in mid January. If true, that means fans might have to wait a full month for the release. That certainly would put a damper on the experience, which means Career Mode won't be safely playable again for some time. However, it's also entirely possible the developers find a solution faster than expected.

The issue itself occurs in Career Mode when players “have specific combinations of Benefactor objectives”. However, starting a new career prevents the issue from occurring. Overall, the issue itself has numerous fixes, one which involves just starting a new Career. But try telling someone who's won multiple championships and wanted to add to their accomplishments.

Additionally, the developer warned that those “who are currently in Career Mode Season 2 and beyond in WRC2 and Junior WRC are at risk of a crash if they attempt to continue their career.” Therefore, if you begun a Career Mode Season 2 in those classes, consider putting a pause on that career. Some other crashes might occurr for:

“Players who are currently in Career Mode Season 2 and beyond in WRC. Players in Season 3 and beyond are at a higher risk.” “If a player has experienced this crash, there is a chance that their Career Mode progress has been lost with no ability to recover.”



Additionally, this issue occurred at a difficult time in the year with the Holidays coming. This may possibly affect the rate at which Codemasters can tackle the issue, leading to a longer time for a hotfix. Plus, the team already just released a large amount of content in the recent update, which brought the Central European Rally to the game.

Overall, this situation hurts both Day 1 WRC players and Codemasters. The former won't be able to resume their Career Mode without issues until January, while the developers need to address a major issue that occurred just months after launch. Since the issue involves something delicate like save states, the developer will likely take their time. Additionally, Codemasters aims to try and recover lost Career Mode saves for players affected by the issue.

Additionally, the developer spoke about fixing issues with the inconsistent AI performance within the game. Some of the changes they intend to include:

Nevertheless, we're confident Codemasters will identify and fix the issue, returning WRC to its pre 1.4.0 glory. Until then, we just need to wait.

Thankfully, this issue doesn't seem to affect other modes, like time trials and custom championships. So if you're really itching to get out on the road, you can still enjoy other modes within the game. Additionally, this means you can still race at the CER. In the meanwhile, check out the latest patch notes for Season 2 to check out everything new in WRC.

