Ahead of their game against the Dallas Cowboys, it’s time to release our Philadelphia Eagles Week 14 predictions.

As the Philadelphia Eagles travel to take on long-time NFC East divisional rival in the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14 on a Sunday Night Football broadcast, there's no doubt that it'll be a big game with massive implications. That's why we will be making our Eagles Week 14 bold predictions.

When talking about the aforementioned massive implications for this game, it will put into a perspective on the so-called “big dog” in the NFC East as the Eagles carry a 10-2 record and the Cowboys are 9-3. Philadelphia were once thought of as the team to possibly run away with the conference, but last week has been a huge reality check for them.

Two weeks ago, they got revenge and beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium after losing to them in the Super Bowl the season prior. The week after, they beat a still dangerous Buffalo Bills team despite the 6-6 record in over time. However, they got punched in the mouth this past Sunday as the San Fransisco 49ers pummeled the Eagles, 42-19.

It isn't necessarily a “must-win” game for the Eagles since after Week 13, three of their next four games consists of facing the New York Giants twice and the Arizona Cardinals. For the Cowboys, it's a much harder strength of schedule as besides facing Philadelphia Sunday, they then play the Bills, the Miami Dolphins, and the Detroit Lions before finishing their regular season with a road date against the Washington Commanders.

If Dallas prevails, they're both at 10-3, making the NFC East as two-headed race that could possibly have a photo-finish at the end. Nevertheless, let's move on to our Eagles Week 14 predictions:

Eagles offense back on track despite loud fans

In what is usually a well-oiled machine on offense, the Eagles looked lost last weekend against the 49ers in what was a masterclass of coaching by Kyle Shanahan. If there is one aspect the Eagles can take away from the game is that they have been battle tested to face any team.

Dallas and Philadelphia already met earlier in the season at Lincoln Financial Field where the latter came out with the 28-23 win. It was for the most part a complete game of football for the Eagles as the offense made plays when it needed to and the defense especially made stops as quarterback Dak Prescott and receiver Ceedee Lamb were heating up.

This time around, expect the Eagles offense to be dominating as even the likes of Cowboys superstar play-maker Micah Parsons won't have much of answer against the always productive offensive line of Philadelphia. Quarterback Jalen Hurts credited the defense last matchup against Dallas by saying “How about that defense?” which is clearly poking fun at the Cowboys iconic saying, but this time, the offense will be the story of the game.

Hurts will have an exceptional game as he feeds his dynamic duo at the receiver position in stars A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, who both will have over 100 receiving yards and a touchdown each. It'll be a long night for the Cowboys defense.

Eagles defense won't be able to slow down Dallas

As it suggests, this game is going to end up being an absolute shootout between the two rivals. The Eagles defense has some players on the field capable of stopping the Cowboys as they did for the most part in their last meeting, but this time it's going to be drastically different.

Dallas has been watching the film of what went wrong in the two's last matchup and will come out Sunday's game guns blazing. Prescott has the ability to have the best game of his career as he spreads the ball around, but still featuring the likes of Lamb heavily. However, running back Tony Pollard should be able to feast on the Philadelphia run defense as they've been mediocre to just above average.

Especially with the game being at AT&T Stadium, the Cowboys will have the Dallas faithful behind him which has shown to be a frustrating aspect for defenses in the past. While the Eagles defense will have a frustrating night overall, it seems like it will come down to one last stop to put the game on ice.

Eagles sweep the Cowboys in the 2023 season

As said before, this is going to be a back-and-forth game where the question lies: Who is going to outlast the other? With the way this game-script will go, it might come down to which defense makes the biggest stop of the game despite the offensive fireworks throughout the contest.

Just as it happened in the last game, it will be Philadelphia who prevails and gets a crucial win in Dallas bringing their record to 11-2 on the season. The Eagles will have the upmost confidence coming out of the Week 14 win as the competition after is easy pickings when comparing the rosters of future matchups.

This contest has the potential of being game of the week as the battles between these two rivals are always physical and fierce. It will absolutely be must-see television.