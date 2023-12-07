Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts gave Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons credit for his ability as a player.

The Philadelphia Eagles are preparing to face the Dallas Cowboys for the second time this season, this time on the road, and Jalen Hurts spoke about the threat that Micah Parsons presents while giving him his flowers.

“He's a really good player,” Jalen Hurts said, via Chris Franklin of NJ Advance Media. “You see throughout the league that you have a lot of those types of players on these different teams, but these guys have a different type of edge rusher, with him being a big-time player. There are a lot of other guys who are big-time players on that team, and you have to account for all of them.”

The Eagles snuck away with a 28-23 win last time these two teams played in Philadelphia. The Eagles sit at 10-2 on the season coming off of a loss to the San Francisco 49ers, while the Cowboys are one game behind at 9-3. A win for Philadelphia would be huge in the team's quest to secure the NFC East as well as the No. 1 seed in the NFC East. A loss would mean the two teams would be tied atop the NFC East.

This upcoming game will be huge when it comes to the NFC playoff picture. It will be interesting to see how Hurts fares, and if Micah Parsons can make an impact on the game. The Eagles could definitely take the win, but the Cowboys are undefeated at home this season, so it will be a tough task to pull that off.