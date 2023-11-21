Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Hurts currently has the best odds to win the NFL MVP, leading stars such as Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes

The Philadelphia Eagles improved their record to 9-1 after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 21-17 on Monday night. Although Jalen Hurts did not have his best game, he still did enough to surge ahead of stars like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson in the NFL MVP odds, per FanDuel.

Hurts' MVP odds currently sit at +250. He is followed by Lamar Jackson (+420), Patrick Mahomes (+460), Tua Tagovailoa (+500), Dak Prescott (+1500) and Brock Purdy (+1500). CJ Stroud and Josh Allen are also both still in the conversation, currently holding +1800 odds.

Jalen Hurts has led the Eagles to an incredible season in 2023 though. He's emerged as a true superstar over the years and is going to have a strong opportunity of earning the MVP this season.

Jalen Hurts playing well in 2023

The Eagles star QB has added 345 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground. Hurts isn't known as a dangerous threat in the running game, but he can surprise defenses with his legs.

Jalen Hurts' all-around impressive performance has played a pivotal role in Philadelphia's success. Sure, there are a number of other talented players on the Eagles' offense. And the defense is more than capable of containing opponents. But the Eagles would not be where they are without Hurts.

Winning the MVP will be difficult though. Jackson and Mahomes are stars who can surge ahead of Hurts with a good game or two. Mahomes will especially be worth keeping tabs on, as he is obviously no stranger to winning the award.

For now, Jalen Hurts leads the way. And if the Eagles keep finding ways to win, Hurts will likely continue to sit atop the NFL MVP odds.