Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham confirmed he remains on track to play in Super Bowl 59 against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in New Orleans, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. The game will mark Graham’s final appearance in the NFL.

The 36-year-old veteran suffered a torn triceps during the Eagles' Week 12 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 24. Two days later, the Eagles placed him on injured reserve, seemingly ending what he had called the final season of his career. Despite initial concerns, Graham’s recovery progressed ahead of schedule, allowing him to make his long-awaited return for the biggest game of the season.

In 11 games played this year, Graham has recorded 20 tackles, 15 solo tackles, five assists, 3.5 sacks, and one forced fumble. His presence adds experience and leadership to Philadelphia’s defensive front as the team looks to avenge its loss to Kansas City in Super Bowl 57 two years ago. The Chiefs, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, defeated the Eagles 38-35 in that game, denying Philadelphia its second Lombardi Trophy.

Eagles look to spoil Chiefs' Super Bowl three-peat as Brandon Graham prepares for final game

This time, Graham and the Eagles will attempt to prevent Kansas City from making history. The Chiefs are seeking to become the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls, having claimed back-to-back titles in Super Bowls 57 and 58. Stopping Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense will be a priority for Graham and the Eagles’ defense, which has performed well throughout the season and now welcomes back one of its most experienced playmakers for the championship game.

Graham, a key figure in the Eagles’ Super Bowl 52 victory, aims to finish his career on a high note by securing a second championship ring. His return provides a boost for Philadelphia’s pass rush, which will be tasked with disrupting Mahomes and limiting Kansas City's ability to extend drives.

With Graham set to take the field one last time, the Eagles will have one of their longest-tenured leaders available as they attempt to capture their second Super Bowl title in franchise history while preventing the Chiefs from cementing their dynasty with an unprecedented three-peat.