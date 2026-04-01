The Philadelphia Eagles did not live up to expectations during the 2025 NFL season. Philadelphia lost to San Francisco during the Wild Card round of the playoffs one season after winning the Super Bowl. Now it appears that one Eagles player is facing a lot of blame for the team's underwhelming 2025 campaign.

ESPN's Tim McManus and Jeremy Fowler released an article on Wednesday highlighting the friction between QB Jalen Hurts and the rest of the Eagles organization in 2025.

Multiple team sources declared that Hurts played a part in the team's offensive struggles last season.

“Close observers point to a lack of creativity and synergy in the Eagles' attack,” McManus and Fowler wrote. “The pass game wasn't always properly tied to the run, and there's a level of predictability that allows opposing defenses to get a bead on what's coming. Though there is plenty of blame to spread, Hurts has had a hand in the offense becoming calcified, according to several team sources who spoke to ESPN on condition of anonymity.”

Philadelphia's offense was under the microscope for the entire season. A.J. Brown consistently made headlines complaining about not getting the ball enough. Brown is even rumored to have requested a trade “numerous times” during the regular season.

Team sources cited a few examples of how Hurts is allegedly holding Philly's offense back.

“[Hurts] has pushed back on changes that would diversify the scheme, sources said, including when it comes to him going under center more,” McManus and Fowler added. “He has shown a reluctance to let it rip at times, particularly against zone coverage. He diverts from the game plan and changes playcalls to what some feel is an excessive degree.”

It will be interesting to see if this Hurts drama continues in 2026. Hopefully the addition of Sean Manning as offensive coordinator can get the Eagles back on track.