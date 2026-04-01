On Wednesday, an article from ESPN's Tim McManus and Jeremy Fowler was released detailing some of the behind the scenes drama of the Philadelphia Eagles, including the team's deteriorating relationship with wide receiver AJ Brown, and the way that Jalen Hurts was thrown under the bus for last year's struggles. The Eagles are coming off a frustrating 2025 season that saw them get eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the San Francisco 49ers.

Recently, Eagles insider Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94WIP.com broke down some of the most concerning things he saw in the article.

“Two things I feel strongest about from the ESPN article about Jalen Hurts are more about the future than the past: Hurts should really push for a new contract this offseason. Really highlights how potentially problematic next year is going to be with Sean Mannion as OC and installing a new offense built around the thing Hurts seemingly has pushed back on for years (under center),” reported Shorr-Parks on X, formerly Twitter.

The Eagles indeed hired Mannion to be their new offensive coordinator this year, taking over for Kevin Patullo, who was fired shortly after the 2025 season ended due to the team's inability to move the ball down the field despite their vast array of talent.

Historically, Hurts has preferred to operate out of the shotgun as opposed to under center, but as Shorr-Parks noted, that might change under Mannion, and it could take some getting used to for Hurts and the Eagles.

Still, it's hard to imagine the Eagles' offense being more listless than it was during the 2025 campaign, so Philadelphia fans are likely willing to give something new a try if it means a better chance at success.