The Philadelphia Eagles always seem to be surrounded by controversy. A.J. Brown and Jalen Hurts are no longer friends and it seems that Hurts is the team's favorite scapegoat. But one former Eagles player does not want to sit idly by while other NFL players take shots at Hurts this offseason.

Lavonte David, the Buccaneers linebacker who recently retired, dissed Hurts during a recent podcast appearance. David declared that Tampa was never worried much about Hurts.

“Jalen Hurts was never like, he's never a guy who we were worried when we played the Eagles,” David said Underdog's The Arena: Gridiron.

David also cited Philadelphia's revolving door at the offensive coordinator position when critiquing Hurts. Philadelphia hired Sean Mannion this offseason, making him the sixth offensive coordinator to work with Hurts since the 2020 season.

Former Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson stood up for him on social media after Philly's quarterback was dissed once again.

“Why do this …… like come on! People will continue to bash this man for what reason??? Plenty other QB news we can talk about,” Gardner-Johnson replied.

There have certainly been good times in Philadelphia during the Hurts era. After all, he has led the team to two Super Bowl appearances, including their victory back in the 2024 season.

Gardner-Johnson suggested that Hurts is actually a talented quarterback for finding such success despite playing in so many different offensive systems.

“7 different systems and still was able to get back and to win one! RARE!!!!!!!,” Gardner-Johnson posted in reply to David's video.

Hurts is clearly under the microscope after Philadelphia's underwhelming 2025 campaign. Hopefully the Eagles can get back to their winning ways during the 2026 season later this fall.