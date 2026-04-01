The 2025 Philadelphia Eagles season was met with almost full disappointment. The Eagles entered the 2025 season with massive expectations after winning the Super Bowl, but they struggled to meet them all season. It resulted in Kevin Patullo getting fired as the offensive coordinator. The offensive issues went down the roster, especially in the receiving corps.

The focus was on AJ Brown and how visibly frustrated he was with the offense, but DeVonta Smith was frustrated as well, though not as obviously. ESPN NFL reporters Tim McManus and Jeremy Fowler reported that Smith was never as vocal, but his frustrations were still there, and he would let them out in side conversations.

A source with knowledge of the situation told ESPN that the biggest issue was the lack of “layup plays” in the offense. “Every catch, every play is grind-it-out, the receivers have to win,” the source said.

The Eagles are undergoing another transition on offense after hiring Sean Mannion as their new offensive coordinator. He is implementing a system more in the Sean McVay/Kyle Shanahan mold. It is a scheme that leans into motion and under-center play-action, which are two facets that Hurts and the Eagles have not embraced under Sirianni. They will now have to adapt to stay atop the NFC.

However, despite all of the offensive coaching issues, Jalen Hurts has not been able to escape blame either. He has not been seen as the most coachable player either, and has had visibly poor body language when something has not worked out.

Hurts has also struggled to find consistency, on top of the fact that the Eagles have not been able to keep an offensive system in place for him for more than two seasons. For example, Sean Mannion will be Hurts' sixth play-caller since he entered the NFL, an unheard-of level of coaching turnover.

Now, the Eagles have a chance to fix things for next season, but the entire offense, from DeVonta Smith to Jalen Hurts, needs to be on the same page from the jump for that to work.