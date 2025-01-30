The Philadelphia Eagles have opened the practice window for defensive end Brandon Graham, allowing him to practice with the team before the Super Bowl matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Brandon Graham suffered a triceps injury in Week 12, and it was thought that it would keep him out for the remainder of the season, but it appears as if he will try to be in good enough shape to give it a go for the Eagles in Super Bowl 59. Originally, Graham had planned on retiring after the 2024 season, and the injury muddied that decision, as no athlete would want to go out with an injury.

If Graham still does plan on retiring, it would make sense for him to give it a go in the Super Bowl to try to win a ring before hanging up the cleats. However, that decision might not be clear at this point. It will be interesting to see if Graham is able to practice in the next week or so leading up to the game against the Chiefs, and if he is active for the Eagles, what kind of role he will have in the defensive game plan for that day.

During the regular season, Graham had 20 total tackles with 3.5 sacks in 11 games before suffering his triceps injury. Graham is a franchise legend for the Eagles, playing 15 years with the team and coming into the NFL in 2010. He was a key member of the 2017 team that won the franchise's first Super Bowl against the New England Patriots. He would undoubtedly like to finish out his career with at least another ring. If he does play, and the Eagles come out on top, it will be worth monitoring Graham's decision on playing football in 2025. For now, he and the Eagles will worry about taking down the Chiefs to add a second Lombardi Trophy.