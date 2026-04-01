The Philadelphia Eagles have had an eventful offseason, firing offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo and hiring Sean Mannion to the same position, as trade rumors swirl around wide receiver AJ Brown. The Eagles are hoping to bounce back after what was a tough 2025 season on the heels of their Super Bowl win the previous year.

Meanwhile, the ownership in Philadelphia has been reported to be scouring ideas for the team's next stadium once the Lincoln Financial Field era is over, and recently, team owner Jeffrey Lurie spoke, albeit briefly, on that topic.

“It’s exploratory. Wish I had more. We should have more in the next year or so …,” said Lurie, per Jeff McLane of the Inquirer on X, formerly Twitter.

“The Linc” has been a house of horrors for opposing teams over the last few seasons, as the Eagles' rabid fanbase has embraced the city's frigid temperatures and turned the stadium into a brutal place to play for opponents. However, more often than the team would have hoped, boos were raining down on the Eagles themselves in the 2025 season, including during Philadelphia's shocking playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers at home.

The Eagles are still as talented as any team in the NFL and are hoping that 2025's misfortunes were simply a blip on the radar amid what could be the start of a burgeoning run of dominance.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen whether or not the new stadium will remain outdoor, or potentially have a retractable roof, as has become the norm for most new stadiums being built in the NFL today.

Clearly, it will be quite some time before the Eagles take the field in their new home.