Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts practiced Wednesday, and the team did not list him on the injury report for Philadelphia's upcoming Week 8 matchup with the Washington Commanders despite finishing last week's victory over the Miami Dolphins wearing a knee brace. Hurts is expected to start against Washington, according to Adam Schefter.

Eagles did not list QB Jalen Hurts on today’s injury report and he is expected to start Sunday vs. Washington, despite wearing a knee brace for the second half of the win over Miami. pic.twitter.com/mnJW5TAK10 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 25, 2023

Jalen Hurts in the clear for Week 8 against Washington

Hurts threw for 279 yards and had two passing touchdowns and one touchdown on the ground against the Dolphins, but there were concerns about his status moving forward after wearing a knee brace in the second half. With no injury designation on Wednesday, however, Hurts should be in line to play in the NFC East battle with Washington.

Hurts has carried a heavy load for the Eagles, both as a passer and a runner. He has 74 rushing attempts through seven games this season, leading the NFL in quarterback rushing attempts so far this season. Hurts has struggled a bit this year with his accuracy, as he leads the NFL in interceptions with eight. That hasn't stopped the Eagles from rolling to a 6-1 record and first place in the division through seven weeks.

The Eagles have two critical games ahead against the Commanders in Week 8 and the Cowboys in Week 9 to further push the lead in the division, and it sounds like Hurts won't have any setbacks or any limitations with his knee heading into those matchups. We'll keep a close eye on Hurts's practice status this week, but it appears the Eagles dodged a major bullet, and Hurts will play without limitations in Week 8 against the Commanders.