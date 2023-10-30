The Philadelphia Eagles made arguably the biggest trade before the deadline of any NFL team, acquiring All-Pro safety Kevin Byard from the Tennessee Titans. Just days after acquiring Byard, the Eagles have restructured the star safety's salary for the remainder of the 2023 season, according to Field Yates.

Upon being traded to Philadelphia, the Eagles restructured the contract of S Kevin Byard, which created $711K in 2023 cap space. A little bit of extra financial flexibility for Philly. He remains under contract through 2024. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 30, 2023

Creating some extra cap space for this season could be a sign that Philadelphia and Howie Roseman are not done making additions to the roster just yet. The NFL trade deadline is October 31st, and the Eagles are clearly in “win-now” mode as the NFC's strongest team at this point.

Kevin Byard makes his Eagles debut in a win

Byard recorded seven tackles in his debut for the Eagles in the win over the Washington Commanders. The victory gave the Eagles a little extra breathing room in the NFC East, although the Cowboys are only one game behind at 5-2. A big Week 9 matchup between the two rivals looms in Week 9, with the Eagles playing host to the Cowboys.

After the matchup with the Cowboys, Philadelphia will have more time to integrate Byard fully into their defensive plans over the Week 10 bye. It doesn't seem like it took very long for Byard to get up to speed, however, and the Eagles should rely on him plenty with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb coming to town.

We'll see if there are any other new additions to an already impressive Eagles roster ahead of the deadline, but the extra financial flexibility created by restructuring Kevin Byard's contract should help Philadelphia either way.

While the math was adjusted, Byard is still under contract with Philadelphia through 2024.