Fresh off a trip to the Super Bowl the Philadelphia Eagles revamped their roster and look poised to be the favorites in the NFC once again in 2023. The Eagles were the talk of the draft after general manager Howie Roseman worked his magic and landed two of the best defensive players on the board in the first round, Georgia duo Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith.

Philadelphia made defense a priority this offseason in the midst of losing five starters from their 14-win defense a year ago and did a nice job of plugging in the holes of need. In addition to the aforementioned Carter and Smith, the Eagles spent high draft picks on a pair of defensive backs in Kelee Ringo and Sydney Brown and signed veterans Terrell Edmunds and Nichols Morrow, who are expected to be starters for Philly this season.

Though the Eagles have a full roster, there is still a chance they make a couple of impact moves before training camp starts on July 25. The Eagles likely won't make a run at one of the top remaining free agents on the board despite their rumored links to DeAndre Hopkins and Dalvin Cook. Those reports should be taken with a grain of salt considering it seems that every top free agent has some sort of rumor of going to every contender in the league. There are plenty of potential roster fillers outside of the top targets that could give the Eagles better depth for the 2023 season.

Eagles should sign LB Myles Jack

A second-round pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016, Myles Jack hasn’t been a world-beating linebacker throughout his seven-year NFL career but has shown flashes of versatility and prowess. Last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jack had 104 tackles, three of them for a loss and three pass deflections in 15 games. It was his third straight 100-tackle season and the fourth of his career.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jack's best attribute is his speed. He was a running back in high school before transitioning to linebacker full-time in college and was part of two state champion relay teams in high school. That speed was expected to help Jack translate into a linebacker that is good in coverage, but his numbers in recent years show that's not the case. He's allowed a passer rating north of 100 in three of the last four seasons.

After the loss of both starting linebackers from 2022, Kyzir White and T.J. Edwards, the Eagles are short of experienced players in the linebacker room with the newly signed Morrow as the elder statesman at 27 years old (he turns 28 before the season). Philadelphia is expected to start a combo of Morrow and second-year player Nakobe Dean in the middle of their defense this season, but Dean played sparingly on defense in 2022 and could need time to adjust to a starting role.

Adding a veteran like Jack will give the Eagles much-needed experience and depth at the linebacker position in the event that injuries pile up or the young players don’t produce in their roles. Philly likely will not want to have to move Haason Reddick further away from the line of scrimmage if those young players don’t pan out, giving them even more incentive to bring in a veteran who they can plug in on any given down.

Myles Jack will not be expensive and gives the Eagles an added piece to rotate in and out to give their young players some rest on early downs. Jack is not going to be an every down player if he goes to Philly, but he could thrive in the middle of a defense that gets at the quarterback early and often and leaves their linebackers free to roam in the middle of the field.