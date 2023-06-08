Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said a lot without saying much. Like many other head coaches in the NFL, Sirianni was asked about his team potentially signing free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Sirianni's answer was telling, per Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports.

“Howie's always looking for opportunities to make the team better. I'm really excited with the group that we have. You never know what's gonna happen.”

In other words, the Eagles aren't going to openly rule out anything, but they are more than likely not pursuing DeAndre Hopkins.

Sirianni uttered a similar sentiment when former Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott hit the free agent market after his release.

“We feel really good about” the current running back room, was what Sirianni said. He's really excited with the group of wide receivers the Eagles have. Sound familiar?

Look, the Eagles have made a killing this offseason- and the last- on not ruling anything out. So, when Sirianni says that general manager Howie Roseman is always looking for opportunities to make the Eagles better, he means it.

While the “you never know” comment is one that will make many Philly fans rush to the nearest Rally House in anticipation of Hopkins jersey sales, it's not exactly true.

The Eagles do know.

With two 1000-yard receivers in AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith in tow- and Sirianni raving about offseason practice standout Quez Watkins, there's simply no need for a Pro Bowl-caliber talent like Hopkins.

That's not to mention the rising star the Eagles have at tight end in Dallas Goedert. Too many mouths to feed. Only one football. Sirianni said it without saying it.

Don't expect Hopkins to be wearing Eagles threads this fall.