It's hard to find a hidden gem on a roster as talented as the Philadelphia Eagles. The 2022 team boasted eight Pro Bowl players and six All-Pro selections, two of which were first-team. Having all those stars on one roster can also mean some guys can fly under the radar. The Eagles know how to find talent and they've done it in every way imaginable, scoring long-term, impact players in the draft, through free agency and by trade.

This year the Eagles stole the show at the draft, making defense their emphasis and stockpiling some college stars. They also added D'Andre Swift to the running back group via trade, fortifying Philadelphia's run game. Through all those moves that netted the Eagles some very talented players, there's a sneaky draft selection and a player already on the roster that is not going to give up his reps very easily.

2. Kelee Ringo

Among the Eagles' draft picks in April were three Georgia players who epitomize what it means to be a winning football player. There were loads of talented players on the back-to-back National Championship-winning Georgia teams and the Eagles capitalized on that talent.

Though first-round picks Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith will garner most of the rookie attention this season, their Georgia teammate and fourth-round pick Kelee Ringo should catch the eye of some Eagles fans.

Ringo played a major role in Georgia's defense over the last two seasons. He started every game in 2022, grabbing two interceptions and 37 solo tackles for the undefeated Bulldogs. He was named to the All-SEC second team.

Ringo goes into Eagles training camp in a backup role and it's unclear when and how often he will play as a rookie. It would make sense for him to get some first-team snaps considering the other backup options Philadelphia have at its exposure in the defensive backfield should one of their starters get hurt.

Kelee Ringo was a full-time starter for one of the best defenses in college football history. He should have no problem adjusting to NFL life and should get a chance to thrive in the Eagles' defense this season.

1. Kenneth Gainwell

The Eagles have not only one of the most talented running back rooms in the league but one of the most crowded too. Out is longtime starter Miles Sanders who signed a free-agency deal with the Carolina Panthers. In is the aforementioned Swift and former Seahawks back Rashaad Penny who signed a one-year deal with the Eagles in March.

Mixed in with all of that is third-year back Kenneth Gainwell. Diehard Eagles fans should know Gainwell, who scored 10 touchdowns in his first two seasons. They'll also know his sneaky explosiveness and ability to catch the ball, having seen him rack up 56 catches in 33 career games.

Though Swift and Penny are sure to get their fair share of the rock, Gainwell has more than earned his touches and will not give them up lightly if push comes to shove. The Eagles' offense is chock full of talent across the board so it's hard to feed everyone with just one ball. The Eagles ran 66.8 plays per game offensively last season though, meaning there are plenty of opportunities to share the wealth.

Gainwell is the most familiar with the system and thrived in it over the last two seasons, albeit in a limited role. If given the opportunity, Gainwell could become the feature back for a monster Eagles backfield.

Philly will likely ride with the hot hand when it comes to the run game and some of the time that will mean Jalen Hurts gets the ball more often. Kenneth Gainwell and others will get the chance to feast themselves but have to take advantage of the opportunity.