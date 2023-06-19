After a career-high 16 sacks and earning his first All-Pro honors in 2022, Haason Reddick thinks he can be even better for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023. That is a scary thought for opposing offenses given Reddick's consistent health and production over the last three seasons.

“I’m in great shape,” Reddick told the Philadelphia Inquirer. “As crazy as it sounds, I feel as if there’s still more levels for me to tap into. I’m extremely excited and looking to build on another great year. I want to continue to progress on what I did and what the team did last year.”

Reddick was arguably Philadelphia's best player last season in year one of a three-year contract. Another stellar season should set him up nicely for a major payday, one that the Eagles will certainly be willing to give.

The thought of Reddick being better than he was in 2022 doesn’t seem fathomable, but even the best of the best look for every which way to improve every year.

Reddick became the first player in NFL history to have three straight seasons with double-digit sacks with three different teams. The Eagles as a team nearly broke the single-season sacks record, finishing with 70 sacks in 2022, two short of tying the record. Reddick led the way with his 16 and figures to be the favorite to lead the team in 2023.

Haason Reddick has flown under the radar at times during his NFL career, but there's no denying that after his 2022 season, he is among the elite pass-rushers in the league.