Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

The Philadelphia Eagles have released cornerback Darius Slay, and his former teammate A.J. Brown is not happy to hear about the news.

The move does not come as a huge surprise. The Eagles had given Darius Slay permission to seek a trade recently, and obviously that did not come to fruition, so the team released him.

The release comes a day after the Eagles re-signed cornerback James Bradberry to a three-year $38 million contract that has an average annual value of $12.6 million. It is unknown how the cap hits are structured, but it appears the Eagles have prioritized James Bradberry over Slay in free agency.

The Eagles have lost players like Javon Hargrave, TJ Edwards in free agency, but the big question that remains is weather they will be able to retain safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson. The Eagles were expected to lose pieces like Javon Hargrave and TJ Edwards in green agency, but retaining Bradberry and C.J. Gardner-Johnson could be a good outcome for the team.

Regardless, A.J. Brown is sad to see his teammate go. He pivoted to tweeting about food, including some emojis to depict his mood.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Guys we have to talk about proteins today 😭” Brown tweeted.

He then tweeted some of the proteins that he likes, with a GIF attached to it.

I like steak chicken, ground beef ,chicken, lamb ,fish 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/YtwWfmaM0G — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) March 15, 2023

He then replied to this saying “I’m so hurt I said chicken twice 😭🤣”

Slay was a fan favorite with the Eagles, and judging by Brown’s tweets, he was a favorite in the locker room as well. Now, the Eagles will have to move on without him in the 2023 season.