Philadelphia Eagles star AJ Brown had a close call on Saturday morning during a team charity event, nearly getting hit by a car while riding his bike through the streets of the City of Brotherly Love. Via Eagles Nation on Twitter:

AJ Brown was almost taken out by a vehicle on his bike ride this morning while participating in the Eagles Autism Challenge race, via his IG Live. 😬 He seems to fully okay, just a close call.pic.twitter.com/h8aON1yufl — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) May 20, 2023

Brown quickly took to Twitter after and clarified that he was okay, which was a huge relief for Eagles fans:

I’m fine everyone lol. Someone ran the stop sign😡 . I didn’t fall off my bike, I just dropped my phone and got out of the way . Stay safe everyone 👍🏽 — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) May 20, 2023

As you can see in the IG Live, Brown’s phone did drop on the ground. He revealed that someone drove through a stop sign. The best part? The WR joked he saw a star on the license plate, referencing Philly’s divisional rivalry with the Dallas Cowboys:

“I think I saw a star on the license plate 😂😂😂”

Thank god AJ Brown came out unscathed. The Pro Bowler is coming off an exhilarating first season with the Birds, forming a dynamic partnership with DeVonta Smith out wide. The two combined for over 2,500 yards receiving and proved to be Jalen Hurts’ favorite weapons.

After an eventful offseason, there is a strong belief that Philly can make it back to the Super Bowl next season and potentially win it all this time around. But, that only happens if Brown stays healthy.

The Eagles Autism Challenge consists of either a 5k run or a 30 or 10-mile bike ride. Brown evidently chose the latter. It’s a unique event because fans who participate get to run or bike alongside the players from their favorite team. You could actually hear a fellow biker tell AJ Brown to pay attention here:

Man I’m so funny 😂😂😂 https://t.co/smgg7KOfAJ — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) May 20, 2023

Fans thought it was the driver, but it wasn’t. Nevertheless, Bird Nation is just happy he steered clear of any injury.