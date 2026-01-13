While fans of the Philadelphia Eagles would have happily packed into their local bar, Xfinity Live, or their mancave for a Divisional Round showdown against the Chicago Bears, one minor benefit of losing in the Wild Card Round was that it justified the firing of Kevin Patullo.

Had the Eagles made it to the Divisional Round, the NFC Championship, or the Super Bowl, Patullo's resume would have been stacked, to the point where he may have earned head coaching interviews from the eight teams looking for a new voice at the top of their organization. But instead, the Birds' diminished offensive product, in terms of points, efficiency, and overall aesthetic appeal, was too hard to ignore, to the point where Jeffrey Lurrie may not have been able to block out the noise and support his head coach.

Fortunately, while fans don't know what conversations happened behind closed doors at the NovaCare Center, they got the results they wanted all the same, with Nick Sirianni announcing that the change himself on the team's official social media accounts.

“I have decided to make a change at offensive coordinator. I met with Kevin today to discuss the difficult decision, as he is a great coach who has my utmost respect. He has been integral to this team’s success over the last five years, not only to the on-field product but behind the scenes as a valued leader for our players and organization. I have no doubt he will continue to have a successful coaching career. “Ultimately, when we fall short of our goals, that responsibility lies on my shoulders. “Head Coach Nick Sirianni”

Did Patullo deserve to be fired? In a word, yes. While rumors were abound that the Eagles could simply demote Patullo in order to keep a well-liked coach in the building, giving him back the reigns of the passing game, a clean break between the two parties felt like the ideal outcome, as it allows a new voice to join a Sirianni coaching staff that has maintained some troubling issues regardless of who is calling the plays in any given season.