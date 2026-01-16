In Philadelphia, a city that is deeply passionate about sports—sometimes even to a fault—every loss stings. Failing to reclaim the title is even harder. Just ask the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles fell short of defending the throne after losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the wild-card round. It was a winnable game, but the Eagles collapsed in the fourth quarter. What made it worse was that they played in front of their home fans at Lincoln Financial Field.

While there are uncertainties in the offseason, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman made one thing clear.

“You can do whatever it takes to win now and still build for the future and still have that parallel pass, you know,” said Roseman in a media conference, as shared by NFL reporter Ari Meirov.

“I just don't want it to get confused that we can't do whatever it takes to build a championship-caliber team next year and also continue to have really good players on this team for the future. I just want to make sure we're all on the same page on that.”

#Eagles GM Howie Roseman ended his press conference today with a message to fans about roster building heading into the upcoming offseason: pic.twitter.com/KojA2muATN — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 16, 2026

After letting go of offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo, Roseman and coach Nick Sirianni will now probably set their sights on the lineup.

Wide receiver AJ Brown could be traded after a controversial showing against the 49ers, while linebacker Nakobe Dean acknowledged the possibility that he might not return with the Eagles.

It will also be interesting to see what Philadelphia will do with defensive tackles Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis, who are in line for contract extensions.

After saying all the right words, Roseman needs to prove that they are not merely lip service.