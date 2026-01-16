Is this the season that the Chicago Bulls finally face the music and act as a selling team prior to the trade deadline? The jury's still out considering how the Bulls have made it their life mission to qualify for the play-in tournament. However, on the event that Chicago does sell, someone like Ayo Dosunmu, whose skillset makes him easy to fit on a contending team, could net them some quality assets on the trade market.

Now, Dosunmu is now about to net the Bulls a king's ransom considering that he's in the final year of his contract. He could be a simple three-month rental for any team. Nonetheless, according to ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel, the 25-year-old guard/forward is drawing plenty of interest (with nothing being concrete) on the market from teams with aspirations of making it deep into the playoffs.

“When we talk about the market for Dosunmu, there haven't been definitive teams that are pursuing him. It's just more of scouts, agents, and team executives kind of putting together the pieces. Three teams I want to mention have come up… the first is the Detroit Pistons. … I think that the Orlando Magic could be a potential landing spot for Dosunmu as well … Another team that scouts have brought up is the Houston Rockets,” Siegel told Tomer Azarly on the Clutch Scoops show.

Assessing Ayo Dosunmu's fit on the Pistons, Magic, Rockets

The Pistons could certainly use a man of Dosunmu's skillset. He is a connective piece who shoots the ball efficiently, and he could play a variety of roles, going from spot-up shooter to slashing off closeouts to handling the ball in pick-and-rolls. He provides extra insurance for the Pistons at either guard spot.

Meanwhile, the Magic should view him as an upgrade over Tyus Jones. But their need for a guard has dropped even with Jalen Suggs' injury what with Anthony Black becoming an incredible young player.

If there's a team most in need of Dosunmu, it's the Rockets. They need better guard play all around, and Dosunmu shouldn't cost too much on the market.