AJ Brown and the uncertainty of his Philadelphia Eagles future will be a hot discussion from now until the start of the 2026 season. It seems the two sides are growing farther apart, as there have been more frustrations than fun this season.

Brown managed to barely get over the 1,000-yard season for the fourth season in a row. The Ole Miss product has been as reliable as ever since coming into the league. In 2023, Brown caught 106 passes for 1,496 yards. After catching only 78 catches this season, he and everyone involved are getting frustrated with the production. Brown is capable of catching 85+ passes next season at age 28. Early in this offseason, it's unclear if he will do it with the Eagles or another team.

Vice president and general manager Howie Roseman responded with an answer to the media about a potential AJ Brown trade during a press conference.

“We talked about this I think at the trade deadline last time I talked. It is hard to find great players in the NFL and A.J.'s a great player. I think from my perspective, that's what we're going out and looking for when we go out here in free agency and in the draft is trying to find great players who love football, and he's that guy. I think that would be my answer.”

During the Wild Card game against the San Francisco 49ers, Brown played maybe his worst game ever. Brown dropped multiple passes and was seen getting off the field slowly, forcing head coach Nick Sirianni to sprint toward him to yell at him.

“I was trying to get him off the field because we were about to punt,” Sirianni said. “I love AJ.”

If that is the last time we see Brown in an Eagles uniform, then that is a sad way to go out.