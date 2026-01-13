The Philadelphia Eagles suffered a stunning playoff loss, putting Nick Sirianni’s future with the team into question. And Nick Foles sounded the alarm about Sirianni’s skillset after the loss to the 49ers.

Foles questioned why the Eagles were unable to fix their offensive woes, according to a post on YouTube by The SZN with Nick Foles & Evan Moore.

“If you have that ability, like a Matt LaFleur or a Shanahan, who are calling plays,” Foles said. “Like you take it over and you right the ship because you have the skill set, the O Line, the skill players, the quarterback.

Moore replied, “It will cost you your season if you don’t.”

“And it did,” Foles said. “It cost him the season.”

Former Eagles QB Nick Foles said Nick Sirianni didn’t get it done

Foles said Sirianni didn’t match up with other top-level NFL coaches by fixing a broken offense.

“Like Sean McVay sort of thing,” Foles said. “That’s the thing to me that is alarming, is how (Sirianni) was not able to fix it. And how they never really showed improvement until they played bad teams.”

“It makes me wonder if he can,” Moore said.

“No, no, obviously that’s not his skill set,” Foles said.

It sounds like Foles and Moore think the Eagles won’t soar again unless Sirianni brings in the right offensive coordinator.

Coming off their Super Bowl title, where they had a dominant offense, the Eagles ranked No. 24 in the NFL in yards per game this season. And their scoring wasn’t much better. They finished No. 19 with 22.3 points per game.

The defense held up its end of the bargain. It finished No. 5 in scoring, allowing just 19.1 a contest.

It all points to a bad ending for offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts refused to endorse Patullo after the loss to the 49ers, according to ESPN.

“It's too soon to think about that,” Hurts said when asked if he wants Patullo back. “I put my trust in Howie. Howie, Nick, and Mr. Lurie.”