When news broke that Kevin Patullo was out as the Philadelphia Eagles head coach, it sent fans into the streets and up light poles like it was a Super Bowl win all over again.

An exaggeration? Maybe a little, but only slightly, as after suffering through arguably the worst offensive season of the Nick Sirianni era – which, considering how 2023 looked, was saying something – it was encouraging to see the head coach willingly shut the door on a close connection in favor of putting the team's future success first.

… or did he?

Article Continues Below

That's right, while Sirianni said in his announcement that the Eagles had “decided to make a change at offensive coordinator,” that doesn't necessarily mean Patullo won't hold a role in Philadelphia next season, as Jeff McLane noted on social media.

“Further clarification here from a source: Kevin Patullo will no longer be the Eagles OC, but that doesn’t mean he has been fired. He could remain on staff as I mentioned was a possibility on my podcast yesterday,” McLane wrote. “He may also choose to leave the organization. That is to be determined.”

Understandably, if this comes to pass, it will leave Eagles fans feeling incredibly dejected, as one of the few bright spots of an early playoff exit was substantial changes to the offensive side of the ball, giving Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and company a new voice and hopefully some more creative playcalling. Even if Patullo was a popular part of the team's overall offensive design in his role as passing game coordinator, the team has never really had an elite passing game under Sirianni, so how much help would he really provide in that area once more? Needless to say, this is a story worth monitoring, Eagles fans.