The Philadelphia Eagles fell short of their mission to reclaim the crown after losing to the San Francisco 49ers, 23-19, in the wild-card round on Sunday. Lincoln Financial Field was stunned, as the defending champions exited the field pondering the what-ifs.

The defeat was not without drama. Wide receiver AJ Brown and coach Nick Sirianni had a heated exchange on the bench in the first half. After the game, Brown, who had three drops, refused to talk to the media.

Offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo, meanwhile, found himself being maligned for his questionable play-calling in the fourth quarter. A video of Sirianni and quarterback Jalen Hurts looking confused with Patullo's late-game decision quickly went viral.

Speaking of going viral, a video of a young fan expressing his disappointment with the Eagles, particularly with Brown and Patullo, is heating up on social media.

“This was my Christmas present, and I got a loss!” said Sam Salvo in a video posted by Action News on 6abc's Briana Smith.

“I'm feeling two of two things. A. I want A Brown packing his bags, and I want him somewhere else that is not here. I love you, AJ, but you can't make those drops in that game. I also want Kevin Patullo flipping burgers at the local McDonald's or something. I don't care.”

He added: “He's an offensive coordinator. It's like he's flipping burgers. One side, he's cooking, the other half is completely raw.”

Sam Salvo is an Eagles fan and a character. 🤣 This Eagles game was his Christmas gift. He can’t return this one, but he’s hoping for better luck next year! 🦅 @thereal_samsalvo 💚 #Eagles #philadelphia #football #wildcard @6abc @Eagles pic.twitter.com/7dHoJT9Y6S — Briana Smith (@brianasmithnews) January 12, 2026

Give this kid his own talk show.

Philadelphia is well-known as a rabid sports city, and as Salvo showed, no one's too young to make an impassioned plea.

If the Eagles part ways with Brown and Patullo, you know who to credit. He may even buy burgers for the whole city.