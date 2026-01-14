When news broke that the Philadelphia Eagles were moving on from Kevin Patullo as their offensive coordinator, fans immediately started to put a list together of who should replace him.

Some like the idea of Mike McDaniel from the Miami Dolphins, who can run a high-powered offense but has struggled with running a team. Others perfer Brian Daboll, who has coached Jalen Hurts at Alabama, Saquon Barkley with the New York Giants, and worked alongside Nick Sirianni with the Kansas City Chiefs back in 2012.

And others still? Well, they still want to see Sirianni fired, even if that probably isn't going to happen one season removed from winning the Super Bowl.

Taking to social media to discuss the Eagles' coaching interest, NFL Insider Josina Anderson broke down two options the Eagles could pursue, including one they showed interest in a few years back.

“A league source said Kliff Kingsbury (a runner-up when the team hired Kellen Moore) & Kevin Stefanski will ‘get a real look' for the Eagles offensive coordinator position–among other options–assuming head coach signings don't supersede the team's vacancy,” Anderson wrote.

Taking the Washington Commanders' offense to new heights in 2024, with rookie Jayden Daniels leading his fast-paced spread offense to the NFC Championship game, Kingsbury's unit took a step back in 2025 as his team struggled with injuries across the board. Widely considered a premier candidate last winter, if Kingsbury doesn't land a new head coaching gig, a trip a few hours up I-95 could be a major win for the 46-year-old former quarterback.

And as for Stefanski? Well, if he doesn't end up with a head coaching job, which feels unlikely, adding a two-time head coach of the year to the Eagles' organization can only spell good things for the future, regardless of how things shake out for Sirianni in 2026.

Which option is best? Well, it's hard to say, but the Eagles absolutely have options and, considering their recent success, have to be considered the top OC job on the market regardless of how things shake out for AJ Brown during the offseason.