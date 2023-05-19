The Philadelphia Eagles will see a few new faces on the offensive side of the ball in the 2023 season, including D’Andre Swift and Rashaad Penny.

The Eagles acquired Swift during Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft, as they parted ways with a pair of draft picks to bring him in. On the other hand, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman signed Penny to a one-year deal during the opening week of this year’s free agency period.

During a press conference on Friday, Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson took some time to speak about early plans for the team’s pair of notable additions at the running back position.

“Well, both of those guys, both Rashaad and D’Andre have a very unique skill set,” Johnson said. “They’re different types of backs. I think one of the things it does is it allows us to be very, very flexible with how we want to deploy them, and I think the sign of a good staff and how you want to operate is you want to give your guys the best opportunity to do what they do well and not fitting a square peg into a round hole.

“Cutting out pieces of the offense that are unique to their skill set and what they do well and finding ways to utilize it and highlight it within the normal flow of the game.”

Swift is coming off of a three-season run with the Detroit Lions, where he recorded 2,878 yards from scrimmage and 25 total touchdowns.

Roseman elected to complete the trade for Swift due to a few reasons.

“He’s got big-play ability as a runner and a receiver,” Roseman said during ESPN’s broadcast of Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft. “We saw it first-hand when we were in Detroit the first game of the season.”

Penny played in 42 regular season games during his five-season run with the Seattle Seahawks. Injuries marred much of his tenure in Seattle, as he took part in at least 10 games in just two out of his final three seasons with the NFC West side.

Johnson is set to closely work with both Swift and Penny during the Eagles’ upcoming OTAs. Day 1 of Philadelphia’s OTAs schedule is set for May 30.