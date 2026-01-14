Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Hurts was an image of despair as he walked off Lincoln Financial Field following their loss to the San Francisco 49ers, 23-19, in the wild-card round on Sunday.

The Eagles failed to defend the title, as they unraveled in the fourth quarter against the 49ers. They had a chance to win the game, but their final drive ended in Hurts' incomplete pass to tight end Dallas Goedert.

During their final team meeting, the reigning Super Bowl MVP and coach Nick Sirianni looked dazed but optimistic as they recalled their campaign. Their hopeful moment was captured in the season finale of HBO's “Hard Knocks,” as posted by The Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane.

“We'll be back,” said Hurts.

“I have no doubt,” replied Sirianni.

It was a telling scene for the Eagles, especially since there have been rumors that Sirianni could get fired. It, however, looks like Hurts is eager to run it back with Sirianni.

To recall, they have had their differences in the past, but they have grown to respect each other, culminating in the Eagles' championship run last season.

Hurts, who threw for only 168 yards and one touchdown, took responsibility for the defeat to the 49ers. They were outscored by San Francisco in the fourth quarter, 13-3.

“I just didn’t make the (last) play. I own it. I own it all,” said Hurts in a report from the Associated Press.

The coming weeks will could be an inflection point for Philadelphia. Offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo was already fired after one year, as the Eagles look to recalibrate in the offseason.