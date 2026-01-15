Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni provided an explanation on why he fired Kevin Patullo from the offensive coordinator position.

Patullo served as the Eagles' play-caller for the offense throughout the 2025 campaign, seeing Kellen Moore depart for the New Orleans Saints after the Super Bowl 59 win. However, the elite offense that Moore coached in 2024 took a big step back under Patullo in 2025, going through constant ups and downs throughout the season.

Their inability to solve those issues resulted in an underwhelming 11-6 record and an early exit from the playoffs after losing 23-19 to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card. Sirianni ultimately made the decision to fire Patullo from the position, explaining his thought process behind the move during Thursday's press conference.

“I think it's important we continue to evolve as an offense and go out and do what’s best for this football team. At this particular point, I love Kevin and everything he provided for the coaching staff and his five years here, a big reason why we've won a lot of football games. But at this particular, felt like that's what we needed to do,” Sirianni said, per reporter Zack Berman.

#Eagles HC Nick Sirianni on why they made a change at offensive coordinator, says they want to "continue to evolve as an offense and go out and do what's best for this football team." Says they're looking for "the guy best fits us."

What lies ahead for Nick Sirianni, Eagles

It was a tough decision for Nick Sirianni to part ways with Kevin Patullo, who joined him when the head coach accepted the job in 2021. However, Philadelphia's desire to keep competing for Super Bowls while they can with their current star core is a top priority.

The main key will be for Sirianni to find the best candidates for the position. They ranked 24th in the league in yards and 19th in points per game this past season, far from the elite status they boasted in their Super Bowl title run.

Sirianni has proven he can keep the Eagles in firm playoff contention even when they don't make the Super Bowl. However, it will be crucial that the team's hire can be there for the long term this time around.