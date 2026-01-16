It has been proclaimed ad nauseam, but Karl-Anthony Towns is the key to the New York Knicks reaching the NBA Finals for the first time this century. He is especially important when Jalen Brunson is not on the court. Fans were hoping the star center would lift the team to a victory over the Golden State Warriors in the point guard's absence, but he was not at his best offensively on Thursday night. Towns did share a couple of memorable moments with Draymond Green, however.

The four-time NBA champion and infamous agitator committed a reckless foul on the Knicks big man, grabbing him by the foot. He also argued with an official after getting called for another one and had words with Towns himself during the contest. The three-time All-NBA Third-Team selection was probably already frustrated after a 126-113 road loss, but dealing with Green can be exhausting in its own right. He did his best to stay strong when speaking to the media, though.

“Ain’t no relevance in my life,” Towns said of his opponent's antics, per the New York Post's Stefan Bondy. “I’m good.”

The five-time All-Star's response is mature, but what Knickerbocker fans really want to see is him dominating on the floor. While he did secure a whopping 20 rebounds versus the Warriors, Karl-Anthony Towns scored a modest 17 points (at least for him) on 6-of-14 shooting. Since Brunson is nursing an ankle sprain, Towns will need to operate as the No. 1 offensive option. He certainly possesses the skills to carry that role in the short term.

With or without the face of the franchise, New York (25-16) is depending on Towns to ramp up his level of play during the Knicks' upcoming three-game homestand. Perhaps he can take out some of the frustration he might have been feeling for Draymond Green when he faces the Phoenix Suns (24-17). Opening tip-off is on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET.