It didn’t take long for Mike Tomlin to part ways with the Pittsburgh Steelers before rumors like Brian Flores replacing him hit the Internet. Or perhaps a college coach like Marcus Freeman might get the call. But Tomlin will likely have his own day, and here are four head coaching jobs Tomlin must keep an eye on after leaving the Steelers.

There has been speculation that Tomlin would not coach anywhere in 2026, taking a year off before deciding whether he wants to jump back into the fray.

So that means his options won’t be limited to teams like the Titans, Cardinals, Giants, etc. Outside of the Ravens, none of the current open jobs would be a premier organization that has the potential to win right away. And it would be weird for Tomlin to join the Ravens.

Let’s rank the best landing spots for Tomlin for the 2027 season:

No. 1 — Green Bay Packers

This fit makes the most sense. Tomlin would go from one hallowed organization to another. This franchise gives him the best opportunity to continue his streak of not having a losing season.

The Packers have a young and still emerging franchise quarterback in Jordan Love. They typically field one of the younger rosters in the NFL because they do such a good job of recognizing talent and pulling the plug on older players when needed.

Yes, the Packers are considering a contract extension with Matt LaFleur. And that will probably happen. But if the Packers fail to make any playoff noise again in 2026, LaFleur might find himself on the way out.

Even though Tomlin doesn’t have a great recent playoff record, he still has a Super Bowl title. And LaFleur hasn’t even gotten to the big game.

No. 2 — Philadelphia Eagles

Wouldn’t this be rich? Tomlin wouldn’t have to leave the state. The Eagles are another organization that does things the right way with its roster.

Despite winning the Super Bowl in 2024, Nick Sirianni has come under fire because of the way the Eagles looked throughout the 2025 season. And the playoff flop against the 49ers didn’t help matters.

The Eagles aren’t going to send Sirianni packing before the 2026 season. But what if things go poorly this year, and the Eagles miss the playoffs? That might be enough to hurt Sirianni’s chances of sticking around. And if Tomlin is still available, it’s a good fit for him.

Franchise quarterback Jalen Hurts is only 27 years old, so there’s plenty of time to build around him for another Super Bowl run.

No. 3 — Kansas City Chiefs

There have already been hints of Andy Reid’s retirement coming sooner rather than later. Will he try to stick around for 300 wins? It’s possible, which means he would have to coach into 2027, at least.

However, if Reid steps down, that’s an inviting door for Tomlin. The one downside is the age of Patrick Mahomes. He’s 30 with a lot of long seasons under his belt.

But you would have to assume Mahomes still has four or five very good years remaining. And having a quarterback like Mahomes would be the best avenue for Tomlin to erase postseason failures and perhaps even get that elusive second Super Bowl title.

No. 4 — Washington Commanders

This is a dark-horse pick because the Commanders’ organization hasn’t been a paragon of steadiness.

However, the Commanders have a young quarterback in Jayden Daniels who might catch Tomlin’s eye. And if Dan Quinn can’t get things going back in the right direction, the Commanders might send him packing before the 2026 season is gone.

Tomlin is a native of Hampton, Virginia, which is less than a three-hour drive from Washington.

However, Tomlin seemed to prefer the Cowboys growing up, according to The Mercury News.

“I grew up a Dallas (Cowboys) fan,” Tomlin said. “Particularly a Hollywood Henderson fan.”

However, it wouldn’t seem like Tomlin would be willing to relinquish some of the coaching control that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reportedly seems to demand.