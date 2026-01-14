The Philadelphia Eagles took a step back on offense this season, and offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo was the main culprit for some people. That led head coach Nick Sirianni to remove Patullo from the position, as they look to fill the role over the offseason.

Notice how Sirianni and the Eagles didn't outright fire Patullo, because there seems to still be some interest on keeping him on the team in some capacity, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

“The head coach and the front office would like Kevin Patullo to stay in Philadelphia because he's been an integral part of the success that the team has had under Nick Sirianni,” Garafolo said. “He was the assistant head coach, he did a lot of stuff that the head coach did to facilitate that for Nick Sirianni. He was also a part of the offense for the last couple of years, not just the playcaller.”

From @gmfb on the #Eagles making a change at offensive coordinator but not firing Kevin Patullo. @KyleBrandt: “That tells me he’s well-liked. If they want him around, they’ve gotta like this guy.” pic.twitter.com/QKvyt8muEY — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 14, 2026

As much as the Eagles may want Patullo to stay with the team, there's a chance that he finds another opportunity.

“It's also going to be up to Patullo,” Garafolo said. “He's going to have potential opportunities elsewhere and he may say ‘I've had a enough, my family has had enough. We need a fresh start.'”

It will be interesting to see if Patullo does decide to move on, but with all he's meant to the Eagles, he could stay.

The Eagles offense was not the same productive unit during their Super Bowl run, and their stats dropped in almost every category. After having one of the best running games in the league last season with 179 yards per contest, that dropped to 116.9 this season.

With players such as Saquon Barkley, A.J.Brown, and DeVonta Smith, there was a lot to be expected from them, especially with Jalen Hurts at the helm. Now, they'll look to find a new coordinator who can help unlock their offense once again.