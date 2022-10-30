AJ Brown catches 3 TDs from Jalen Hurts in Eagles’ dominant first half vs. Steelers

The Philadelphia Eagles had a tremendous first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, spearheaded by the tandem of Jalen Hurts and AJ Brown. The duo linked up for three touchdowns in the first half alone against the Steelers as Brown was causing fits for Pittsburgh’s secondary, who simply didn’t have an answer for him. Brown left the first half with five receptions, 113 yards, and three touchdowns in what was a sensational performance. Have a look at his scores:

AJ Brown SOARS for the TD! #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/Tx9sBDZIwQ — Good Times Sports (@GoodTimesSport) October 30, 2022

That one came all the way back in the first quarter, as Brown went 39 yards to the house, beating the double coverage from the Steelers’ secondary in order to secure a highlight-reel catch.

It didn’t take long for him to add to his tally on the day.

Brown’s second touchdown was a difficult grab along the sideline, once again beating two Steelers DBs in order to reel in the catch for six points.

Bizarrely, his third touchdown grab was almost a spitting image of the second one. Hurts once again threw it up for Brown to grab and the receiver stunted all over his double coverage, securing his third TD of the game.

The Steelers are going to have to gameplan a new strategy for slowing down Brown, even if it means bringing triple coverage his way. Thus far, nothing they’ve done has worked one bit, and if they don’t find a way to slow him down, he’s just going to continue beating them down the field. Jalen Hurts won’t stop looking his direction after a half like that, so the honus is on Pittsburgh to figure out a new plan of defense.