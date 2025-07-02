USC football turned the volume up on the college football recruiting trail this offseason. Delivering the nation's best recruiting class ahead of Fourth of July. But that only further amplifies the expectations for 2025 and head coach Lincoln Riley.

Riley sits on an intensifying seat. His last two Trojan teams have fielded underwhelming results. Meanwhile, Riley is placing the trust in Jayden Maiava for a full season after beating out Miller Moss at quarterback. The head coach needed to fix the defense too — and siphoned a longtime NFL assistant to help improve the unit.

Will all these elements lead into a long-awaited return to the national title picture in the Land of Troy? Here are some way-too-early bold predictions for USC.

Jayden Maiava will win over NFL teams, and leave USC early

Maiava flashed potential in his late season run behind center. Proving he could adjust from UNLV to USC.

Now he gets a full season with Riley. Meaning he's capable of heading to a territory past Riley QBs have seen. Maiava looks next to follow the footsteps of Baker Mayfield and Caleb Williams — as a first round talent.

Will this mean Maiava becomes the third first overall pick under Riley? He was given 33/1 odds to land No. 1 in 2026 — handing him the ninth-best odds back in April 2025.

Maiava's powerful arm will win over teams. But he's shown to extend plays in the fashion of Williams. He'll need to sharpen his accuracy, as he forced his wide receivers to make difficult catches often. He must cut down on tight window attacks and get the ball out quicker. Plus cut down his turnovers.

Riley brings a big vision for Maiava. A breakout '25 means an early exit for Maiava. Which then paves the way for highly-touted true freshman Husan Longstreet to take over.

USC will field nation's best WR duo

Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane fuel the next lineage of NFL-caliber wideouts at USC. Both are sparking their own league hype.

Lemon earned WR1 recognition by Pro Football Focus back on June 25. Calling him a lightning quick talent who thrives on creating separation.

Lane, meanwhile, won over ESPN's Jordan Reid and placed him at the top of the next WR class. He brings intrigue as a 6-foot-4 talent.

Creating chemistry with Maiava is a must for this fall. Because defenses will have difficulty containing both if Maiava is on his game. But Lemon and Lane together form the nation's premier wideout duo. Especially with Big Ten rival Ohio State losing Emeka Egbuka to April's draft.

Rob Ryan will win over L.A., and Riley during the season

Riley pulled off the bold move to grab the veteran NFL assistant in January. Ryan then delivered a unique introduction during his opening presser.

Ryan is bound to rise as a major hit in L.A. Not just for the city media, but for Riley and the USC defense.

The Trojans will rely on his wealth of knowledge plus fiery persona. He's already impacting recruiting — as Ryan flexed following Talanoa Ili choosing USC over UCLA. Ryan earned credit for winning over the four-star linebacker on June 15.

He gets Eric Gentry to unleash too this season. Ryan boldly proclaimed Gentry can cover Brock Bowers of the Las Vegas Raiders right now. Verbally illustrating Gentry's uncanny athleticism with that prediction.

Ryan, though, is coming in to toughen up a Trojans defense that most fans called soft last season. Plus improve a unit that's often struggled throughout Riley's time as head coach.

This portal addition will rise at USC

The Trojans put together a strong college football transfer portal class. One that featured Kennedy Urlacher, the son of the Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Brian.

But it's Chasen Johnson rising as the breakout portal addition of the defense.

Johnson joins his fellow UCF cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed here. But he benefits from D.J. Harvey opposite of him.

Teams will hesitate throwing toward Harvey's way. Opening the door for the 6-foot-1 Johnson to stack the interceptions.

Riley will stay at USC, by fielding a playoff contender

The head coach has created needed momentum to ensure he gains one more year with USC.

His 2026 recruiting class reignited interest among USC fans. Ryan's addition fuels new energy too.

USC doesn't get Ohio State or Penn State on the 2025 schedule either. Notre Dame (Oct. 18) and Oregon (Nov. 22) present the toughest road games. But environments USC has won in before.

A 12-1 campaign is the ceiling for Riley and the Trojans. Which seals a playoff spot too. Riley needed this offseason to win back fans. He tweaked needed areas with the rest of his staff. These aggressive moves lead to a more promising season in the Land of Troy.