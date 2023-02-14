Philadelphia Eagles star AJ Brown wasn’t about to let Kansas City Chiefs wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster get away with his Valentine’s Day diss of teammate James Bradberry. Smith-Schuster dissed Bradberry for his key penalty, with Brown firing back at the Chiefs star shortly after his post.

“First off congratulations. Y’all deserve it .This is lame. You was on the way out the league before Mahomes resurrected your career on your 1 year deal Tik-Tok boy. He admitted that he grabbed you but don’t act like your like that or ever was. But congratulations again!”

For insight on the Chiefs’ Super Bowl 57 win over the Eagles, listen below:

In an all-time response, AJ Brown called JuJu Smith-Schuster, who has become notorious for his, er, social media presence, “Tik-Tok boy.”

Not only that, but the Eagles star turned up the heat in the sentence right before that, saying that Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes “resurrected” Smith-Schuster’s NFL career on his one-year deal.

Brown made sure to remind Smith-Schuster that James Bradberry flat-out admitted to holding, which is something that not many players would have done.

It was all in response to JuJu’s first tweet, which was a fake Valentine’s Day card of Bradberry with the caption, “I’ll hold you when it matters most.”

Smith-Schuster, of course, responded to Brown, saying that he’s glad the Eagles receiver was able to “get all that off his chest.”

As entertaining and as well thought out as Brown’s response was, Smith-Schuster and the Chiefs got the last laugh, taking home the Lombardi Trophy after their narrow, 38-35 victory over the Eagles.

It was a given that Bradberry’s holding call was going to dominate the discourse for days after the big game.

After this back-and-forth between AJ Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster, it’s safe to say that talk about the key penalty isn’t going away anytime soon.