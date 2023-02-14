The ending of Super Bowl 57 did not satisfy many fans who were watching that night, as James Bradberry was penalized for holding JuJu Smith-Schuster on a key third down. The Kansas City Chiefs were allowed to run basically all the time off of the clock before kicking a field goal to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35.

Today is Valentine’s Day, and JuJu Smith-Schuster decided to send a special message to James Bradberry on Twitter, thanking him for committing the hold.

Smith-Schuster put up 53 yards on seven receptions in Super Bowl 57. James Bradberry was a key part of the Eagles’ success throughout the season, as his coverage along with Darius Slay helped the team’s pass rush. However, it was just not enough in the biggest game.

After the game, Bradberry admitted that it was holding, and that it was something that he hoped the refs would let slide, despite many fans arguing that the refs should not have called a penalty in that spot.

This was not the first time Bradberry has been the target of trash talk recently. 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel called Bradberry trash during an appearance on the “I Am Athlete” podcast.

Despite the trash talk, arguably the biggest culprit in the Eagles loss was the run defense. The Eagles allowed the Chiefs to rush for 158 yards, which was a big part of Kansas City coming back from a 24-14 halftime deficit.

Questions remain for both Smith-Schuster and Bradberry this offseason. Both of them signed one-year contracts last offseason. While Smith-Schuster seems to be focused on enjoying his Super Bowl victory, Bradberry has his eyes set on a big contract already.