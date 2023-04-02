Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown sees the massive influence of Stephen Curry in the women’s national championship game between Iowa and LSU, and so he couldn’t help but call out the Golden State Warriors star for it.

Everyone knows that Caitlin Clark is a deadly shooter who has been often compared to Curry because of her ability to deliver the long-distance bomber. Sure enough, that was evident in the title game once again, with the 21-year-old attempting a ton of shots from beyond the arc. LSU tried to match that with a team effort, though it was Jasmine Carson who led the way with her efficient night from deep.

As Iowa and LSU traded 3-point shots, though, Brown jokingly blamed Curry for making basketball all about 3-point shooting.

“Steph Curry you see what you did to the game of basketball,” Brown tweeted.

To be fair to AJ Brown, it’s hard to deny his point about Stephen Curry’s obvious big influence to the women’s game. The Warriors star had a big impact in changing NBA anyway, so it’s not a surprise that women’s basketball was also affected.

It’s a huge compliment to Curry, though. One of the biggest reasons he has been so popular is because of the fact that his style of play is not based on athleticism but rather through hard work and constant training. He has inspired many athletes, young or old and male or female, that they can succeed in the game even without the athleticism of the likes of LeBron James and such.

And considering how influential Curry continues to be, Brown should expect to see more 3-point shooting in the game moving forward.