The Philadelphia Eagles, who have successfully tweaked their offense since their Week 5 bye, will not have their star receiver back on the field in Week 9 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. After leaving the game, AJ Brown has been downgraded to out and will not return with a knee injury, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Brown appeared to be injured on this play but did return briefly. It's unclear on what play he was injured on.

The 27-year-old receiver left the game with two catches for 36 yards. DeVonta Smith has stepped up with four catches for 87 yards and a touchdown.

With 4:04 left in the fourth quarter, the Eagles hold a 28-23 lead against the Jaguars.

Eagles offense has been unstoppable

Since their Week 5 bye, the Eagles have looked like a brand new team. Head coach Nick Sirianni detailed during a recent press conference how they've altered their approach internally and how it's paid dividends.

“Yeah, we talk about everything together. We go through our processes together. Same thing, I won’t say this percentage or that percentage or anything like that, but you try to evaluate as a coach what your players do well,” Sirianni told reporters.

“You do that based on practice. You do that based on games, and what you’re being successful at, and what you’re not being successful at. You do that also by talking to the players. ‘How do you feel about this? How do you feel about that?’ It’s a both/and, and we’re all in this together. We win games together; we lose games together. We get to the best answers together. Again, it’s just why it’s one of the greatest team sports there is.”

He also spoke highly about offensive coordinator Kellen Moore's abilities.

“Especially as coaches. We don’t go out there and make plays. But I think it’s just his consistency, his mind as a football coach. Super sharp. Constantly looking for ways to get better. I’ll go into his office, and he’s always watching tape. If I go into his office, he’s always watching things that help him grow as a coach, too. Not necessarily even just tape of the opponent, but tape around the league or tape of – his brother puts a lot of good football out there, watching that in colleges.

The Eagles offense poured it on against the Jaguars, gaining over 450 yards on offense, including over 200 on the ground. This game against Jacksonville marked Saquon Barkley's fifth game with 100-plus rushing yards.